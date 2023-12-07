Private schools in Dubai have been ranked among the world's best institutions —clinching a spot in the Top 10 for mathematics, according to a performance review based on students' skills and knowledge.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, proudly shared the achievement on X, thanking all the educational staff who have made it possible.

After comparing 81 countries and regions around the world. the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has released the results of its Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa 2022).

Dubai schools' most remarkable achievement is seen in their math performance: From No. 34 in 2015, it is now No. 9 in the world, beating countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia.

The emirate ranked 13th for reading and 14th for science, according to Pisa results.

"We emphasise that the quality of education contributes significantly to a better quality of life for our citizens, residents, and their families," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The intellectual strength of our schools today augments the strength of our future and ensues success for the new generations."

The Dubai Crown Prince expressed his gratitude to all the staff in the emirate's education sector, as well as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), for their efforts that have made the achievement possible.

Conducted by the OECD, Pisa evaluates the effectiveness of education systems worldwide, with mathematics being a major focus in 2022. The rankings are based on the assessment of skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students.

