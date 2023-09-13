Dubai Municipality has completed the construction of two-family entertainment parks, it announced today.

The parks have been built in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts at a total cost of Dh8 million.

This comes as part of the fourth phase of its ambitious project to construct several family entertainment parks in residential communities to raise the standard of living in the emirate.

The project is one of Dubai Municipality's strategic initiatives established with the goal of creating public parks and distinctive recreational spaces to further enhance the appeal of the emirate as well as improve well-being and happiness among its citizens.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “As many as 70 facilities were constructed between 2019 and 2021 in citizen housing areas. We further intend to launch 55 additional family parks and squares in the coming months, all of which will be constructed at a cost of Dh93 million. This project is part of the Municipality’s unwavering efforts to build public parks and distinctive recreational facilities that will contribute to raising the standard of living and the bar for luxury in the Emirate.”

“Currently our goal is to establish four family squares, out of which two have been completed in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts. The construction for the remaining two is underway in Al Nahda 1 and Hor Al Anz East, which are scheduled to be completed in the upcoming months.” Al Hajri added.

