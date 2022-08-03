Dubai, New York and Los Angeles topped the list of destinations for more than one million people who took to the skies from Heathrow airport in the first 10 days of summer getaway.

This marks the busiest consecutive period for departures at the airport since Christmas 2019.

This is the first summer since before the pandemic that Heathrow is fully operational with all four terminals welcoming passengers and both runways open. An estimated 13 million people are expected to travel in and out of the airport between July and September.

Heathrow began planning for this summer’s getaway last November, and the airport has now hired an additional 1,300 recruits. Most of the new joiners work in security, which now has the same capacity as summer 2019.

Currently, 80% of Heathrow passengers will clear security within 20 minutes or less, although queues can be longer at our busiest times, an airport statement said.

Heathrow Chief Operating Officer Emma Gilthorpe said: “My colleagues and I are thrilled to welcome so many passengers back to Heathrow again after two years of COVID cancellations and empty terminal buildings. The pandemic has been rough on the travel sector, but as we emerge and ramp-up operations, everyone at Heathrow is working hard to get you on your journeys.

“We’re focussed on getting back to giving you the excellent service you expect every time you travel, and by following our top tips – including ensuring liquids are packed correctly, you arrive on time and you have the correct travel documents – you can help us get you into holiday mode this summer.”

