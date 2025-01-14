Dubai: Drake & Scull International (DSI) has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with El Amar Group to collaborate on key initiatives across Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

This partnership aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both organisations to deliver enhanced value and advanced solutions, according to a press release.

Under the MoU, the two parties will explore opportunities in engineering, procurement and (EPC) projects, with a focus on contracting works, water treatment contracting, district cooling projects, and other mutually agreed initiatives.

This partnership brings a multitude of benefits, including the joint exploration of large-scale projects in real estate development, infrastructure, and EPC projects. B

y combining their expertise, the parties aim to achieve cost efficiencies, improve operational outcomes, and deliver high-quality projects.

The collaboration provides access to broader resources and expertise, enhancing their competitive advantage in the market.

Furthermore, the partnership reinforces both organizations' commitment to sustainability and innovation, positioning them as leaders in their respective fields.

Muin El Saleh, CEO of DSI, said: “By aligning with El Amar Group, we are strategically positioned to drive greater value for our stakeholders and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the real estate and infrastructure sectors.”

The joint deal highlights the collaboration’s focus on exploring opportunities in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, boosting relationships with local authorities and businesses.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, DSI turned profitable at AED 3.79 billion, against net losses of AED 197.49 million a year earlier.

