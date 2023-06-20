As the contract for the operation and maintenance of the Terminal 4 (T4) at the Kuwait International Airport approaches its official end on August 14, demands have increased for the extension of the contract before its expiry date in order to keep pace with the increasing travel momentum in the summer, and work to protect the rights of national cadres working in the company operating the building, reports Al-Qabas daily. A number of citizens working on this contract said, “The company operating Terminal 4 (T4) has issued an administrative circular stating that their work will be terminated.” They explained that the company demanded in its circular for the return of all documents, assets, keys, cash and everything that is its property by August 14, 2023. The company assured them that it would continue to employ them in the event of an extension of the contract.

New tender

On the other hand, informed sources indicated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) intends to extend the contract of the current operator in the T4 passenger terminal for a year, starting from August 15, until a new tender is issued to operate the building. The sources said, “We are committed to preserving the rights of Kuwaiti employees. We will not accept the arbitrary dismissal of any citizen. In the event that the current employer’s contract ends, they will be transferred to the new company.”

They revealed that the company has started terminating the contracts of a specific number of employees, especially those who hold leadership positions, with the aim of rationalizing expenses, adding that Kuwaiti employees are at a loss without any serious solutions that can guarantee their future career. The sources said DGCA formed a committee to study the financial offer submitted by the company to extend the contract, adding that the renewal of the contract will be linked to the company’s commitment for the continuity of Kuwaiti employees without dismissing any citizen. When asked by the sources if the company wanted to continue, they answered that the Operations Department of DGCA is able to manage the T4 passenger terminal according to a pre-established plan for that purpose.

