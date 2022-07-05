Director General of Kuwait General Administration of Customs (KGAC) Suleiman Al-Fahd said the electronic customs declaration form is one way of easing procedures for travelers; as it is activated automatically in accordance with law number 106 of 2013 on money laundering and financing terrorism, reports Al-Jarida daily. Al-Fahd explained the form is completed electronically prior to arrival in a way that shortens time and strengthens security, warning that an incorrect declaration will prompt customs authorities to take legal action against the concerned passenger.

He added that every person entering or leaving the country through various ports must disclose to the customs authorities the amount they have in their possession during travel like currencies or negotiable financial instruments whose value exceeds KD3,000 or the equivalent in any foreign currency.

