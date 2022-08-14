DUBAI - Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Council, the Dubai Community Development Authority announced additional financial assistance supporting 1101 minors registered with the Authority before the start of the new academic year.

The additional financial assistance is a part of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, efforts to support minors with limited incomes. The financial assistance will be delivered by the end of August 2022.

Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Director General of Dubai Community Development Authority, said: "The directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflect the keenness of Dubai’s wise leadership on providing all ways of support for citizens. The directives come before the beginning of the new academic year, aiming at supporting our minors and helping Emirati families to reduce financial burdens."

The amounts will be disbursed to the 1101 eligible minors registered with the Authority during the month of August.