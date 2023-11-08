Commercial Bank in business with Turkish companies in Qatar

Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, organised a customer engagement event in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy at the Hilton Hotel in Qatar on 1 November 2023.The purpose behind this event was to present an interactive opportunity with C-Level Executives of Turkish owned business in Qatar. Throughout the event, prominent business leaders got the chance to discuss business opportunities, joint ventures and partnerships.The Bank’s mission is deeply rooted in putting Qatar further on the map as a financial powerhouse. With that being its main aspiration, Commercial Bank is keen on communicating the investment opportunities Qatar holds as well as the successful growth prospects it holds through its relationship with Türkiye.Dr M. Mustafa Goksu, Turkish Ambassador in Qatar, said: “Qatar and Türkiye have demonstrated a robust cooperation to enhance the business environment and empower individuals to thrive through opportunities presented in both countries. I would like to thank Joseph Abraham and CB Management for putting together this initiative that will surely solidify the trade and commercial ties between Qatar and Türkiye, and the relationship between Turkish companies and Commercial Bank”.Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “Commercial Bank has strong ties with Türkiye through our subsidiary Alternatif Bank and together we play an active role in promoting trade and investment between our two countries.”Commenting on the collaboration, Martin Ncube, AGM, Head of Enterprise Banking at Commercial Bank said: “Connecting with our customers lies at the core of what we do. Our line of work centers around continuously offering customers valuable propositions and services that enable them to reach their financial goals. We will always strive to meet our customers’ needs and place everything within their reach”.Commercial Bank will always bring the most innovative financial services to Qatar, maximize growth opportunities, and contribute to building a thriving economy in an ambitious nation.