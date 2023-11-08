Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Commercial Bank in busin...
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Commercial Bank in business with Turkish companies in Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The purpose behind this event was to present an interactive opportunity with C-Level Executives of Turkish owned business in Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 8, 2023
QATARTURKEYFINANCIAL SERVICES
PHOTO
Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, organised a customer engagement event in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy at the Hilton Hotel in Qatar on 1 November 2023.
The purpose behind this event was to present an interactive opportunity with C-Level Executives of Turkish owned business in Qatar. Throughout the event, prominent business leaders got the chance to discuss business opportunities, joint ventures and partnerships.
The Bank’s mission is deeply rooted in putting Qatar further on the map as a financial powerhouse. With that being its main aspiration, Commercial Bank is keen on communicating the investment opportunities Qatar holds as well as the successful growth prospects it holds through its relationship with Türkiye.
Dr M. Mustafa Goksu, Turkish Ambassador in Qatar, said: “Qatar and Türkiye have demonstrated a robust cooperation to enhance the business environment and empower individuals to thrive through opportunities presented in both countries. I would like to thank Joseph Abraham and CB Management for putting together this initiative that will surely solidify the trade and commercial ties between Qatar and Türkiye, and the relationship between Turkish companies and Commercial Bank”.
Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “Commercial Bank has strong ties with Türkiye through our subsidiary Alternatif Bank and together we play an active role in promoting trade and investment between our two countries.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Martin Ncube, AGM, Head of Enterprise Banking at Commercial Bank said: “Connecting with our customers lies at the core of what we do. Our line of work centers around continuously offering customers valuable propositions and services that enable them to reach their financial goals. We will always strive to meet our customers’ needs and place everything within their reach”.
Commercial Bank will always bring the most innovative financial services to Qatar, maximize growth opportunities, and contribute to building a thriving economy in an ambitious nation.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

EDUCATION

Sharjah's SEA partners with Cambridge to launch new Professional Development Centre

Sharjah's SEA partners with Cambridge to launch new Professional Development Centre
Sharjah's SEA partners with Cambridge to launch new Professional Development Centre
JOBS

UAE professionals are hunting for new jobs despite rising salaries – Robert Half

UAE professionals are hunting for new jobs despite rising salaries – Robert Half
UAE professionals are hunting for new jobs despite rising salaries – Robert Half
CULTURE

Over 6mln people perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week

Over 6mln people perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week
Over 6mln people perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Ras Al Khaimah, Oman partner in adventure tourism push

Ras Al Khaimah, Oman partner in adventure tourism push
Ras Al Khaimah, Oman partner in adventure tourism push
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most major Gulf markets track Asian shares lower

Mideast Stocks: Most major Gulf markets track Asian shares lower
Mideast Stocks: Most major Gulf markets track Asian shares lower
CULTURE

Crescent moon spotting: UAE astronomer calls for fatwa on astrophotography

Crescent moon spotting: UAE astronomer calls for fatwa on astrophotography
Crescent moon spotting: UAE astronomer calls for fatwa on astrophotography
FINTECH

Qatar Islamic Bank expands Direct Remit service to United Kingdom

Qatar Islamic Bank expands Direct Remit service to United Kingdom
Qatar Islamic Bank expands Direct Remit service to United Kingdom
AVIATION

Aviation deal with Chile approved: Bahrain

Aviation deal with Chile approved: Bahrain
Aviation deal with Chile approved: Bahrain
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC, Austria’s OMV move closer to forming $32bln petrochemical firm - Bloomberg

2.

Abu Dhabi’s Eshraq Investments appoints ADQ official as new chairman

3.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to issue first green sukuk

4.

Dubai property prices mark 11th consecutive quarter of growth

5.

Egypt’s El Sewedy unveils $400mln industrial city in Tanzania

RELATED ARTICLES
1

S&P affirms Commercial Bank’s rating at A-/Stable/A-2

2

Qatar banks record uptick in loans, deposits in September: QNBFS

3

Qatari banks’ profits to remain robust in 2023: Fitch

4

Doha Bank reports profit in January-September 2023

5

QIIB net profit up 8.3% in 9 months: Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

CEO Interview: After IPO, top UAE school operator Taaleem looks at GCC expansion

CEO Interview: After IPO, top UAE school operator Taaleem looks at GCC expansion
CEO Interview: After IPO, top UAE school operator Taaleem looks at GCC expansion

LATEST VIDEO

AUTOMOTIVE

Video: UAE start-up converts classic cars into EVs

Video: UAE start-up converts classic cars into EVs
Video: UAE start-up converts classic cars into EVs

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

JOBS

UAE professionals are hunting for new jobs despite rising salaries – Robert Half

UAE professionals are hunting for new jobs despite rising salaries – Robert Half
UAE professionals are hunting for new jobs despite rising salaries – Robert Half
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Ras Al Khaimah, Oman partner in adventure tourism push

ACQUISITION

Dubai Investments acquires additional 7.68% stake in UK’s Monument Bank

EQUITIES

UAE's Dana Gas posts 21% fall in Q3 net profit

LATEST NEWS
1

Worst floods in decades kill 29 in Somalia, hit towns across East Africa

2

China encourages private firms to take part in mixed-ownership reform of state-owned firms - state media

3

Euro zone retail sales fall in Sept, exposing weak consumer demand

4

Kenya's central bank to hold next rate-setting meeting on Dec.5

5

Oil sputters near three-month lows as demand concerns mount

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds