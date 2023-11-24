The Meteorological Department reports that the country is experiencing an extension of a depression in the upper atmosphere, leading to ongoing cloud proliferation and scattered rains, possibly thunderstorms. Yasser Al-Balushi from the Marine Forecast Department anticipates a gradual decrease in clouds, diminishing rain chances by Friday morning. Today’s weather includes moderate, cloudy conditions with winds at 8-40 km/h and scattered rain, max temperatures 21-24°C, and moderate to high waves (3-6 feet).

Tonight, expect cold, cloudy to partly cloudy, and humid weather with light variable winds at 6-24 km/h, chances of scattered rain, and light waves (1-2 feet). Tomorrow, coastal areas will experience moderate and relatively humid conditions with light to moderate winds (8-32 km/h), scattered clouds, and max temperatures of 22-26°C. The sea will be light to moderate with waves at 1-4 feet.

Tomorrow night brings cold, humid weather with light to moderate winds (6-30 km/h), chances of fog, and min temperatures between 14-18°C. The sea will have light to mild waves (1-3 feet). Looking to Saturday, expect moderate weather with light to moderate winds (6-30 km/h), scattered clouds, and max temperatures of 22-27°C. The sea will be light to moderate with waves at 1-3 feet.

Saturday night brings cold, humid weather with variable winds shifting southeast at 6-26 km/h, chances of fog, and min temperatures between 14-16°C. The sea will have light to moderate waves (1-3 feet).

