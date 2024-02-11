Muscat: Due to the forecast weather conditions, classes have been suspended in all public, private and international schools in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, except for Al Wusta and Dhofar on Monday, February 12, 2024.

"Due to weather conditions, it is decided to suspend classes tomorrow, Monday, in all public, private and international schools in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, except for Al Wusta and Dhofar. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 13, 2024," Oman Meteorology said in a statement.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).