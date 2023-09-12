Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>China seeking Qatari inv...
INVESTMENT

China seeking Qatari investments for big-ticket projects in Guandong province

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The forum gathered more than 60 Chinese companies from the Guangdong Industrial Province

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 12, 2023
CHINA (PRC)QATARINVESTMENT
PHOTO
China is seeking to infuse Qatari investments in major projects slated in Guangdong Province, which is building a new development pattern and prioritising high-quality projects, an official announced at the ‘China (Guangdong)-Qatar (Doha) Economic & Trade Co-operation Forum’ held in Doha on Monday.
Speaking at the event, which was organised by the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA), Lin Keqing, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Guangdong Committee, said the Qatari business community are welcome to “actively participate” in four development initiatives.
The forum gathered more than 60 Chinese companies from the Guangdong Industrial Province, representing various sectors and more than 70 local companies, in addition to several QBA members.
According to Lin, the first project is the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, which is a major national strategy “personally planned, deployed, and promoted by President Xi Jinping.”
After five years of development, the economic aggregate of the Greater Bay Area has reached nearly $2tn, surpassing Tokyo Bay Area and the New York Bay Area,” Lin emphasised.
“It has created nearly 11% of China’s economic aggregate with less than 1% of the national land area, making it one of the most economically vibrant, open and internationally advanced regions in China. We sincerely welcome industry associations and businesses from Qatar to come to Guangdong and share the dividends of Guangdong’s reform and development,” Lin stressed.
The second initiative focuses on co-operation in energy and chemical industries, Lin pointed out, adding that Guangdong has developed a complete green petrochemical industry system with a number of energy giants, which are accelerating their presence in Guangdong. At the same time, Guangdong is accelerating the construction of high-quality projects in refining and petrochemicals, he noted.
Lin said the third initiative is the strengthening of mutual co-operation in emerging industries.
“We understand that Qatar, in addition to focusing on traditional industries, such as oil and gas resources and finance, is increasingly paying attention to emerging industries, such as digital economy, electronic information, intelligence manufacturing and new energy. We look forward to exploring cooperation opportunities in high-end manufacturing, digital economy and other emerging industries,” he said.
He added: “The fourth is deepening co-operation in the financial sector. Guangdong has developed a financial market and both large say-owned holding-found companies. Guangdong has more than 700 Asia-limited companies.
“We welcome Qatar to carry out financial investment co-operation in Guangdong, including investment in our security market, private equity, venture capital, and corporate equity and debt.”
Speaking at the event, QBA Chairman HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani said the forum represents an opportunity to discuss joint investment and trade in both countries, noting that China is considered “one of the most important trading partners” of Qatar “due to the will and desire of the leadership of the two countries.”
Sheikh Faisal said Qatar-China trade volume stood at about QR97bn Qatari riyals in 2022. Qatar’s exports to China amounted to QR75bn, while imports were valued at QR22bn or 16% of Qatar’s trade volume abroad. This confirms the growth of bilateral relations and the doubling of the trade volume during the last decade, he said.
He said Qatar and Guangdong Province share many goals to attract investments and develop trade. Sheikh Faisal called on Chinese companies to maximise “the great opportunities” that Qatar offers to foreign investors by providing ready-made economic zones and tax concessions “that are among the best in the world,” in addition to storage areas for re-export near Hamad Port, especially with the large market currently available in the region.
Sheikh Faisal said, “As a business community, we welcome all potential partnerships with Chinese businessmen and Chinese companies in the different sectors. The role of the Qatari Businessmen Association is to find effective trade partners and investors in both countries.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

REAL ESTATE

Umm Al Qura to build $240mln Makkah residential tower

Umm Al Qura to build $240mln Makkah residential tower
Umm Al Qura to build $240mln Makkah residential tower
UTILITIES

Spark Utilities seals 25-year Riyadh water supply agreement

Spark Utilities seals 25-year Riyadh water supply agreement
Spark Utilities seals 25-year Riyadh water supply agreement
TECHNOLOGY

Zain Saudi signs partnership deal with Nine Tenths

Zain Saudi signs partnership deal with Nine Tenths
Zain Saudi signs partnership deal with Nine Tenths
TRAVEL

Historic Jeddah district nominated for 'Most Desirable City' award

Historic Jeddah district nominated for 'Most Desirable City' award
Historic Jeddah district nominated for 'Most Desirable City' award
TRADE

QC, Portugal Trade and Investment Agency discuss enhancing cooperation

QC, Portugal Trade and Investment Agency discuss enhancing cooperation
QC, Portugal Trade and Investment Agency discuss enhancing cooperation
TRADE

Labour minister meets international trade union officials: Qatar

Labour minister meets international trade union officials: Qatar
Labour minister meets international trade union officials: Qatar
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets in the red ahead of US inflation data

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets in the red ahead of US inflation data
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets in the red ahead of US inflation data
TRADE

China emerges as Qatar’s ‘largest trading partner’, says Chinese diplomat

China emerges as Qatar’s ‘largest trading partner’, says Chinese diplomat
China emerges as Qatar’s ‘largest trading partner’, says Chinese diplomat
MOST READ
1.

Global money transfers: Saudi, UAE largest sources of remittances to Asia, North Africa

2.

First Abu Dhabi Bank in deal to sell FAB Properties to Aldar Estates

3.

Dubai's non-oil business activity sees expansion, but at a slower pace

4.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala commits $1bln to Blue Owl Capital's technology lending platform

5.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global signs deal with Masdar, EDF for Amaala tourism project

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatari-Chinese Business Forum discusses investment opportunities

2

Philippines eyes Qatari investments for IFPs worth $155bln, says finance secretary

3

Emerging markets will become more attractive for Chinese overseas investment - EIU

4

Somali PM invites Qataris to invest in his country

5

Foreign investors rush into Indian stocks as locals lie low

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?
VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WEALTH

Value of real assets in Saudi Arabia to reach $3.6trln in 2027 – report

Value of real assets in Saudi Arabia to reach $3.6trln in 2027 – report
Value of real assets in Saudi Arabia to reach $3.6trln in 2027 – report
WEALTH

UAE’s financial wealth set to reach $1.3trln by 2027 - BCG

ECONOMY

Saudi national funds pumped in $3.8bln to stimulate economy

IPO

SAL Saudi Logistics to offer 30% stake in public offering

LATEST NEWS
1

Morocco quake survivors struggle in shelters, with some villages yet to receive help

2

Sri Lanka announces $10bln local bond swap deal ahead of IMF visit

3

Incoming BoE official Breeden agrees on 'upside' inflation risk

4

Ukraine's Antonov turns to drones in response to Russian invasion

5

German investor morale brightens in September - ZEW

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds