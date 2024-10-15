Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani has announced that the chamber will soon reduce its membership fees to support the private sector and ease financial burdens on businesses.

The decision aligns with the Qatari government’s broader strategy to foster a business-friendly environment and encourage investment in the country.

The forthcoming Cabinet decision is expected to bring about a 50 percent reduction in membership fees for shareholding companies, holding companies, and foreign companies involved in state contracts. Their fees will be lowered to QR5,000 annually.

For other types of companies, such as limited liability companies, general partnerships, simple partnerships, joint ventures, and partnerships limited by shares, the annual membership fee will be set at QR500, regardless of the company’s capital or business activity.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised that this initiative is part of the chamber’s continuous efforts to support local companies and reduce operational costs. This move comes in line with recent measures taken by other ministries and government bodies to alleviate the burden on businesses.

Additionally, the chamber’s fees for authentication and certification services will remain unchanged at QR 50. These fees have not been modified since the implementation of Law No. 11 of 1990.

This reduction in membership fees is expected to significantly benefit businesses in Qatar, making it easier for them to operate and contribute to the country’s growing economy.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

