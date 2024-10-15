Qatar attaches great importance to international cooperation and is committed to supporting programmes and initiatives that promote health and well-being in the region and the world, Minister of Public Health HE Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari has said.

“The State of Qatar strongly believes that investing in global health and the World Health Organization (WHO) is an investment in global stability and security,” Dr Al Kuwari said while addressing the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean which began in Doha, on Monday.The four-day event is being held under the theme ‘Health Beyond Borders: Action, Access, Equity in the Eastern Mediterranean Region’.

Dr Al Kuwari, Chair of the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the theme of this session “is of exceptional relevance to our region, where conflicts, natural disasters, epidemics, and political unrest have deteriorated healthcare services in several countries.”

