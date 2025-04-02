CQBF executive director Yasser Dhouib and Charlie Martineau of the Ministère des Relations Internationales et de la Francophonie during the meeting in Montreal.

The Canadian-Qatari Business Forum (CQBF) recently held a pivotal meeting in Montreal with representatives from the Quebec provincial government to discuss ways to foster cooperation between Quebec and Qatar, focusing on strengthening ties in sectors of mutual interest, an official stated.



CQBF executive director Yasser Dhouib told Gulf Times that the event brought together key representatives from the Ministère des Relations Internationales et de la Francophonie in the Quebec government, including Nemer Ramadan and Charlie Martineau.



“During the meeting, the insights provided by Nemer Ramadan and Charlie Martineau added immense value to the discussions. Together, we explored a range of strategic initiatives aimed at deepening the ties between Qatar and Quebec,” Dhouib explained.



He said: “Our conversations revolved around fostering investment opportunities, advancing trade collaborations, and unlocking the potential for innovation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and healthcare.



“This dialogue highlighted the shared commitment of both regions to harness cutting-edge technologies for economic growth and social well-being. It was inspiring to witness the energy and enthusiasm for building a future of mutual prosperity and collaboration.”



Dhouib said: “The exchanges were not only fruitful but also underscored the importance of creating sustainable and innovative partnerships between nations. I look forward to seeing the ideas discussed during the meeting transform into tangible projects.”



The Montreal meeting underscores CQBF’s strategic plans to foster robust ties with Qatar’s key players and institutions in the Gulf nation’s public and private sectors.



Earlier, the forum led around a dozen Canadian companies during the successful second edition of Web Summit Qatar held in Doha last February, playing a key role in strengthening business and technology ties between both countries.



Led by CQBF senior business adviser Ibrahim Abdel Halim and senior technology adviser Vartika Manasvi, the forum’s participation in the summit aimed to position Qatar as a “gateway for Canadian businesses into the region while reinforcing its role as a technology hub.”



During the summit, the CQBF delegation held meetings with multiple Qatari stakeholders to encourage Canadian companies to explore the country’s investment climate and study opportunities to expand their footprint here.



Looking ahead, the CQBF is preparing for a significant visit to Qatar this coming April. The delegation, led by Philippe Couillard, the 31st Premier of Quebec, comprises prominent Canadian high-tech companies in healthcare and diabetes-related fields.



The visit is set to mark a strategic milestone for Canadian and Quebec investors, offering a closer look at Qatar’s dynamic role as the hub of the GCC region. With numerous incentives already in place, CQBF believes that Qatar presents an exceptional opportunity for Canadian companies and investors eager to explore new horizons in a rapidly growing market.



Similarly, the upcoming visit underscores the shared commitment to forging sustainable partnerships that drive economic growth and innovation and promises to be a key element in deepening ties between both nations while aligning business interests with vibrant prospects in the region.

