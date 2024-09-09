Muscat – Stargazers in Oman are in for a treat as the September Epsilon Perseids meteor shower reaches its peak on Monday, September 9. While this meteor shower may not boast the fame or activity levels of some of its counterparts, it still promises a charming celestial display worth observing. At its peak, enthusiasts can expect to witness around five to eight meteors per hour.

September, similar to July, brings with it a meteor shower that presents its own challenges. The zenith hourly rate of the September Epsilon Perseids is relatively modest, at just five meteors per hour. These meteors are typically fast and of medium brightness. However, the waxing crescent Moon will not interfere significantly with visibility, providing a clearer view of the night sky.

For the best viewing experience, Omani observers should head outside around 11pm on Monday, September 9 or early in the morning around 2am on Tuesday. The radiant of the shower, located near the stars Epsilon Persei, will be rising in the northeast, so gazing towards the east and north-northeast will yield the best results.

Additionally, the Moon, Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter will be visible by the naked eye, most of the night, positioned roughly opposite the Sun.

“Saturn is at its biggest and brightest in the night sky after midnight. This is because Earth is positioned directly between Saturn and the Sun, offering stargazers this spectacular sight. I am glad that people can enjoy this view,” said Abdulwahab al Busaidy, head of the observatory at Oman Astronomical Society (OAS).



He also added that the spectacular rings of Saturn will vanish briefly in March 2025 and OAS will be hosting a public event to showcase this celestial wonder.

