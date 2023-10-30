The Qatar Stock Exchange Sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining 40 points on the back of buying interests, especially at the transport, real estate and insurance counters.

The Arab individuals were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.43% to 9,359.51 points.

The Gulf retail investors were also increasingly net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses were at to 12.37%.

The foreign individual investors turned bullish, albeit at lower levels, in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was down QR0.21% to QR550.28bn with microcap segments losing the most.

However, losers outnumbered gainers in the main market, whose index regained from an intraday low of 9,296 points.

The Islamic index was outperforming the other indices in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.12mn trade across 18 deals.

The foreign institutions’ weakened net selling pressure had its influence on the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The domestic and Gulf institutions were seen net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 0.43%, the All Share Index by 0.2% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 1.16% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The transport sector index shot up 1.69%, realty (1.35%), insurance (0.86%), telecom (0.18%) and banks and financial services (0.07%); while consumer goods and services declined 0.59% and industrials 0.04%.

Major gainers in the main market included Masraf Al Rayan, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Zad Holding, Lesha Bank, Gulf International Services, QIIB, Widam Food, Estithmar Holding, United Development Company, Milaha and Nakilat.

Nevertheless, Mannai Corporation, Beema, QLM, QNB, Industries Qatar, Woqod, Meeza, Mazaya Qatar and Gulf Warehousing were among the losers in the main bourse.

In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.

The Arab individual investors’ net buying increased significantly to QR9.25mn compared to QR0.43mn on October 26.

The Gulf retail investors’ net buying strengthened markedly to QR1.02mn against QR0.11mn the previous trading day.

The foreign individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.01mn compared with net sellers of QR0.53mn last Thursday.

The foreign institutions’ net selling weakened substantially to QR13.13mn against QR69.11mn on October 26.

However, the domestic funds were net sellers to the extent of QR6.94mn compared with net buyers of QR25.22mn the previous trading day.

The Gulf institutions turned net profit takers to the tune of QR0.7mn against net buyers of QR17.97mn last Thursday.

The local retail investors’ net buying shrank perceptibly to QR10.49mn compared to QR25.89mn on October 26.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market soared 37% to 209.62mn shares and value by less than 1% to QR465.11mn, while deals fell 14% to 15,274.

The venture market witnessed a 4% slump in trade volumes to 2.83mn equities but on 2% jump in value to QR4.61mn and 11% in transactions to 256.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).