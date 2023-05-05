Celebrating the 47th UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, two major UAE landmarks will simultaneously light up on Saturday to give tribute to the country's strong military force and its significant role in ensuring regional and international security and stability.

The world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, and the iconic Adnoc Tower in Abu Dhabi will have a synchronised laser show at 8.05pm on May 6, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has tweeted.

One command; one flag

It was on May 6, 1976 when the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Rulers of the Emirates took the historic decision to unify the Armed Forces under one central command and flag, becoming the protector of the country's achievements and gains.

“The UAE Armed Forces have been integral to the country's unification and development process over the past decades. They have received global recognition, including honouring certificates and reports by prominent organisations,” MoD said in a statement.

“Over the past decades, the UAE Armed Forces have kept pace with modern developmental and military training requirements and increased their effectiveness by adopting advanced technologies,” it added.

Under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces continued to strengthen. Today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan supports and monitors the UAE Armed Forces, having contributed to their advancement since graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1979.

Missions and operations

This year’s celebration will highlight the country's successful military missions and operations, including its participation in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, the Arab Deterrent Force in Lebanon, the Peninsula Shield Forces that liberated Kuwait, the United Nations' ‘Operation Restore Hope’ in Somalia, the de-mining and removal of cluster bombs and unexploded ordinances in Southern Lebanon, the efforts to help affected people in Kosovo, the rebuilding of Iraq, and significant relief operations after the earthquake in Pakistan in 2005.

