The United Kingdom has announced that the British Parliament has given to increase entry visa fees to effective from, October 4, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The alterations pertaining to fee increments will not impact the new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, set to be implemented in February 2024, for citizens of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan. Similarly, the electronic visa exemption will remain unchanged at around 30 British pounds, approximately 12 Kuwaiti dinars.

Consequently, individuals applying at the visa center will be subject to the new prices following Wednesday’s activation of the increases. However, citizens from Gulf countries can utilize the electronic visa currently in effect, which maintains its value at 12 dinars.

As per the updated fees, the cost of a tourist visa (short-term visit for 6 months) has been raised to 115 British pounds, equivalent to 46 Kuwaiti dinars. The cost of a student visa will see an increase to 490 British pounds, approximately 196 Kuwaiti dinars.

Furthermore, the cost of the “urgent” priority service will surge to approximately 500 British pounds, equivalent to 200 dinars. This service’s price will encompass all visa types.

It’s worth noting that, based on the proposal, a visitor visa for travelers from around the world for a period of less than six months will be priced at 115 pounds sterling. For a two-year period, it will cost 400 pounds sterling, and for a five-year period, it will be 771 pounds sterling. Additionally, student visa fees will increase by 127 pounds sterling to 490 pounds sterling for travelers globally.

