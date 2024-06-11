Muscat: There will be a gradual rise in the maximum temperatures which may range between the mid and end of forties in various parts of the Sultanate of Oman from Tuesday, June 11, 2024 and over the weekend.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement: "Temperatures are expected to rise gradually starting on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 AD, with maximum temperatures ranging between the mid and end of forties during the weekend in the coastal areas of the Sea of ​​Oman and parts of the desert areas of the Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar Governorates."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

