ABU DHABI - The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 28th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

The aid that was airdropped in many areas of the Gaza Strip included, for the first time, Eid Al Fitr parcels containing clothes, shoes, toys, sweets and various products on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al Fitr, which contributes to meeting the needs of the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering.

Two C17 aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force and two C295 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation.

The airdrop was carried out over inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip via four aircraft carrying 82 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total amount of aid airdrops to 1,647 tonnes since the beginning of the operation.

The Birds of Goodness operation is part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.