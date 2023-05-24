In confirmation to the article published earlier regarding the Ministry of Interior’s announcement to designate four centers in addition to the border crossings to implement the biometric system, the Department of Public Relations and Security Media of the Ministry of Interior stated that, as part of the security authority’s keenness to secure the border crossings with the latest security means and technologies, and in accordance with the national project to protect the country’s security, the Ports and Borders Security Sector has activated the biometric system, which includes taking scans of the face and eyes and fingerprints of those entering the country through the Kuwaiti ports, reports Al-Rai daily. The department explained that the biometric system will be applicable for everyone who are 18 years and above, according to the procedures for issuing nationality in Kuwaiti law. All individuals – citizens, residents or visitors – arriving in Kuwait through the various ports will be subject to this system.

Facilitate

In the interest of the security authority to facilitate the citizens and travelers, four centers affiliated with the General Department of Criminal Evidence have been allocated with the cooperation of the General Department of Information Systems in Jahra, Ali Sabah Al-Salem, Farwaniya and West Mishref areas. They will be open daily for 24 hours.

The investigation management center will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm to complete the biometric procedures. Biometric devices have also been provided by the General Department of Criminal Evidence at the air, land and sea border crossings.

Citizens and residents must book an appointment through the “Meta” platform, and visitors through the Ministry of Interior’s website https://meta.e.gov.kw/En/ to visit the centers designated to complete the biometric procedures (for those who wish to do it before traveling). Travelers through all kinds of ports are allowed to leave without completing the biometric procedures, as its work is limited to arrival (when returning from travel).

Work is underway to open new sites and centers, which will be announced in the near future. Meanwhile, ten days after its implementation, the new security system set up at the border crossings and centers designated by the Ministry of Interior is working efficiently, within the framework of the technical project aimed at controlling security and preventing the entry of wanted individuals and forgers, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting security sources.

They explained that a total of 65,000 citizens, Gulf nationals, residents and visitors have been entered in the biometric system since its launch on May 12 in all of the country’s land, air, and sea entry ports. All these individuals had returned to Kuwait after traveling overseas.

