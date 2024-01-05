Kuwaitis and the citizens of 12 other countries outside the European Union, who are traveling to the United Kingdom, will be able to bypass passport checks this year by using the biometric gates (biometric technology), reports Al-Seyassah daily quoting the London Times. British Director General of Border Force at the Home Office Phil Douglas said the facial biometrics system will reduce friction compared to the previously used facial recognition system. He affirmed that the new system is linked to the new British travel visa program — Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). He added that British airports will replace 270 gates that include passport check offices within the next two years. The British Embassy in Kuwait will start granting ETA in February and linking it to the immigration system to prevent unqualified travelers from boarding the plane.

