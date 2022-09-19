Earlier in the month, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced that Oman will offer free multiple-entry 60-day visas to World Cup fans having Hayya Card – the personalised fan ID required to attend any FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match.

Besides the football fan visa, there will be fast lanes at Muscat International Airport, a 9,000sqm World Cup festival village at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and a host of other activities held across Oman.

Hayya Card holders can be accompanied by first-degree relatives for stay in Oman and the visa can also be changed to another category while in the sultanate.

Special bus stops will be established for the smooth flow of fans to and from the airport.

Oman is making tourism offerings through 20,000 hotel rooms and more than 200 tourist products in cooperation with more than 35 local operators and ten land transporters.

Are these measures enough and were they announced in time for the sultanate to make the most of this big-ticket international event in the region to boost local tourism?

Ruskeen S

Private sector employee

Definitely. The incentives offered will prompt several high profile countries’ teams to set up their preparatory camp in Oman, which will attract fans from all over the world and help local tourism. Our seamless visa and travel procedures will add to Oman’s billing as a destination on the world tourism map.

Abhijit Prasad Nair

Student

Oman’s initiatives of free multi-entry visa, 24 daily Match Day Shuttle flights, airport and transportation programmes and the recent announcement to host the German football team for a friendly match will undoubtedly bring an incredible influx of travellers to the sultanate. However, further initiatives such as conducting affordable trips highlighting the rich culture and heritage of Oman, conducting friendly football matches in the country during this period, and appointing translators in key areas such as airports and hotels, will enhance the experience of football fans travelling to Oman.

Jay Prakash

Private sector employee

The sultanate has immense potential for tourism during the World Cup. Oman has pristine nature, history and modern infrastructure – all the elements needed to woo international tourists.

Bader al Lawati

Government employee

Oman is well prepared for the spectacle. With so many high-end as well as budget hotels, the country can easily handle any spill from Qatar. Also, Oman is an enthusiastic football nation and this will be an additional welcoming factor.

Mohammad Lawati

Businessman

With so many flights and incentives for Hayya Card holders, Oman has an extraordinary fare for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 guests. This is an opportunity for international guests to see the country’s rich heritage and untouched nature.

Vikram Kumar

Sales executive

With easy access to the country from Qatar, coming here will definitely help foreign tourists have another beautiful perspective of the Arab world. Oman, with its rich nature and cosmopolitan and hospitable environment, will surely charm people.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

