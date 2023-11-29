The extensive professional journey of Bahrain Islamic Bank chief executive Yaser Alsharifi, highlighting his senior executive roles at prominent institutions such as the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), was presented during the Bahrain Indian Society’s latest business networking luncheon.

As the keynote speaker, Mr Alsharifi emphasised the importance of investing in the shared ties between the kingdom and India to enhance economic relations.

Held at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa, the event was also attended by Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Indian Ambassador Vinod Jacob, and BIS chairman Abdulrahman Juma.