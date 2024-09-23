Expatriates are dominating the market movement at Manama Central Market with Bahrainis giving up the job they inherited from their parents, owners of stalls have complained. Bahraini traders used to carry weight.

However, the expatriate labourers are taking over competitively with many Bahrainis leaving the scene, they said to our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej during a tour of the market.

They pointed out many challenges facing them, including a decline in demand for some goods due to the great competition from hypermarkets. They also cited air conditioning as a major problem along with the maintenance work needed to be done in many facilities of the market.

