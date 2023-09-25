Bahrain is set to host the second Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister.The event is scheduled to take place at the Exhibition World Bahrain on December 5-6 and co-hosted by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). “We are thrilled to once again co-host the Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition and continue our journey towards a more secure digital future,” said NCSC chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa. “With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, collaboration and information exchange are more critical than ever.

“This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for cybersecurity stakeholders to come together, share knowledge and explore innovative solutions.”By empowering global co-operation as the main objective, the event aims to enhance collective resilience against cyber threats and create a safer digital environment for individuals, businesses and governments worldwide.Speakers from government, industry and academia will deliver keynote presentations, engaging panel discussions, and thought-provoking sessions on pertinent cybersecurity topics.The event will foster networking opportunities for attendees to connect with peers, potential partners, and industry leaders, facilitating valuable collaborations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).