Workers in the US are putting the finishing touches on painting an advanced combat jet that Bahrain is set to receive, according to an official.

The F-16 Block 70 aircraft is being supplied to the Royal Bahrain Air Force (RBAF) by Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corporation.

It is part of a larger $1.12 billion deal signed in 2018 under which the security and aerospace company was contracted by the US government to manufacture 16 F-16 fighter jets for Bahrain.

“The aircraft will be going through flight tests and we expect the first delivery to be made (to the US government) by the first quarter of 2023,” company Global Pursuits Aeronautics Strategy and Business Strategy vice president Randall Howard told the GDN yesterday.

The F-16 Block 70 incorporates new features such as advanced avionics, a proven Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar, a modernised cockpit, advanced weapons, an advanced engine and a structural service life of 12,000 hours.

It also features an automatic ground collision avoidance system.

Bahrain planned to receive the first four of the jets this year and fully own them 12 months later as part of the deal.

Company officials have said in the past its delivery schedule was hit due to the disruption and difficulty in hiring and training staff caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, production of the Block 70/72 is expected to increase significantly next year.

Mr Howard said there will be a “steady steam roll-out” of the combat jets as part of the agreement.

“Right now, the first jet (for Bahrain) is out of production and rolled out of the final assembly and checkout (FACO) process.

“It is currently being painted at our Greenville facility in preparation for its first flight.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2022 at the Sakhir Airbase, he said the F-16 Block 70 jets will allow more interoperability with coalition partners and Western forces, further helping the RBAF.

“With the F-16, Bahrain is undertaking impressive modernisation efforts to improve its security.

“This partnership will deliver new capabilities to Bahrain and strengthen its strategic partnership with allies and the US.”

He said it further enhances military co-operation opportunities with the US Air Force that will help in pilot training, on-the-ground training, joint exercises with the US and other partners.

“We live in an increasingly dangerous world and the fact that we’re bringing new technologies really means a lot.”

In addition to flight training, Lockheed Martin will also provide F-16 maintenance training to fully support all aspects of the aircraft.

The company has set up an F-16 Block 70 training simulator at the airshow, giving delegates a chance to experience a realistic environment in the cockpit and manoeuvre or land the aircraft.

The GDN reported earlier this year that Bahraini pilots would receive similar training simulators for national defence missions.

More than 4,500 F-16s have so far been produced, with approximately 3,000 F-16s operating currently in 25 countries, including with the US Air Force.

Globally, the F-16s have flown an estimated 19.5 million flight hours and conducted more than 13m sorties. Bahrain F-16 jets have taken part in the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve launched in 2014 along with more than 70 coalition partners against the Islamic State in Iraq.

