WASHINGTON — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the Saudi–U.S. Strategic Defense Agreement at the White House, marking a major milestone in the more than 90-year partnership between the two countries.

The agreement strengthens long-term defense cooperation and reflects the shared commitment of both nations to supporting regional peace, security, and stability.

It underscores that Saudi Arabia and the United States are capable security partners, able to coordinate closely in addressing regional and international threats.

The pact also expands joint deterrence efforts, enhances readiness, and supports the development and integration of advanced defense capabilities.

By establishing a durable framework for sustained military cooperation, the agreement reinforces the long-standing strategic ties between the two allies and contributes to the security and prosperity of both countries.

