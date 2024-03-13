Ways to enhance co-operation to promote investments in the healthcare sector were discussed during a meeting between National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) chief executive Dr Ahmed Al Ansari and Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass.

During the meeting, Mr Nass emphasised the need for concerted efforts to achieve the desired goals by striving to elevate healthcare services and make Bahrain a leading destination for medical tourism in the region.

He highlighted Bahrain’s strong infrastructure and attractive features as key factors for attracting more projects in the healthcare sector, and reinstated the chamber’s continued support for initiatives and efforts that promote the role of the healthcare sector in the national economy.

Dr Al Ansari acknowledged the vital role played by the Bahrain Chamber in promoting economic development in Bahrain, and underlined the importance of synergising efforts between the public and private sectors to achieve the desired objectives.

Also present in the meeting were Bahrain Chamber’s first deputy chairman Khalid Najibi, vice-treasurer Waleed Kanoo, and head of the chamber’s healthcare committee Dr Khalid Al Awadhi.