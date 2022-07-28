Muscat : The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has rescued two persons after their vehicle was trapped in a valley in the Wilayat of Shinas.

"Rescue teams in North Al Batinah Governorate managed to rescue two people after their vehicle was stranded in a water body in the Wilayat of Shinas. They are in good health," CDAA said in a statement.

NCEM evacuates people trapped in their houses



The Police aviation and the Royal Air Force of Oman have evacuated a number of people who were trapped in their houses due to the overflowing valleys in the Wilayat of Madha, Musandam Governorate.

"The Sub-Committee for Emergency Management in Musandam Governorate deals with a number of reports of people getting trapped due to overflowing valleys. The Police aviation and the Royal Air Force of Oman are carrying out flights in the Wilayat of Madaha in Musandam Governorate to evacuate a number of people trapped in their homes due to the valleys, " National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM), said in a statement.

NCEM added that a centre to shelter those affected by the rains has been activated in the Wilayat of Madha in Musandam Governorate and has been provided with the necessary supplies.