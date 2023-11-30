Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani has reiterated Qatar’s consistent commitment to participating in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change conferences.

He emphasised the importance of these gatherings as a significant opportunity to showcase efforts and advancements in environmental conservation and sustainability.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, the Minister said Qatar has completed its preparations to participate in the Conference of Parties (COP 28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to be held in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 to December 12.

The Minister said that Qatar’s participation in this global environmental forum will witness its accession to the international agreement concerning marine turtles.

This agreement involves the exchange of expertise, visits, information, and data related to the conservation of these endangered marine species. Additionally, Qatar will sign a memorandum of understanding with Unesco to announce the Regional Center for Whale Shark Conservation, given that the state’s territorial waters host the largest gatherings and longest periods of stay for this endangered marine creature worldwide.

Furthermore, he highlighted the establishment of the National Committee for Climate Change and Sustainability under the ministry’s leadership, comprising various ministries, authorities, and relevant universities.

Additionally, a comprehensive negotiation team consisting of representatives from all parties has been formed to coordinate and unify positions concerning climate change issues, including participation in the discussions at COP 28, where international and environmental organisations are involved, providing an opportunity to showcase the country’s efforts in this critical area.

The Minister emphasised Qatar’s keenness to participate in the accompanying exhibition of the conference, showcasing presentations, side events, models, films, and images that highlight the state’s endeavours in environmental and climate change domains, besides presenting research papers and engaging in both main and sub-sessions throughout the conference.

He also indicated that Qatar’s participation in COP 28 will concentrate on various topics such as carbon footprint and the Paris Agreement, especially focusing on item number 6, which specifies each country’s carbon emissions.

Qatar aims to have national companies compensate emission differences by investing in eco-friendly projects. The country has concluded the first stage of a national programme related to this item, to be announced at COP 28, making it the first GCC country to achieve this stage.

Additionally, the commencement of the programme’s second stage at the international level will be announced, along with the signing of several agreements related to marine life conservation in the region.

He underscored that Qatar will also focus on climate change issues and safeguard its national interests within negotiations concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions, adaptation to climate change effects, and other topics related to implementation mechanisms encompassing financing, technology development and transfer, capacity building, and other relevant issues.

Regarding the contributions of Qatar to reducing the effects of climate change, the Minister affirmed the State's commitment to a special strategy to reduce the level of carbon dioxide emissions by 25% in the period from 2019 to 2030, despite the expansion in gas and oil production and various industries.

