THE Applied Science University (ASU) in Bahrain is offering an exciting opportunity for future engineers through its BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering (dual award) programme.This comprehensive programme provides students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required to excel in the field of mechanical engineering, particularly in the dynamic regions of Bahrain and the Gulf.The degree provides students with the opportunity to acquire academic qualifications from both ASU and London South Bank University (LSBU), with enhanced technical skills and increased opportunities in the labour market after graduation.In Bahrain, the demand for mechanical engineers is extensive and continues to grow, reaching into industries such as the energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction and automotive sectors.Major construction projects in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide numerous opportunities for mechanical engineers.Furthermore, ASU has wide links with the industry where students are offered unique internships and placements in the largest companies and industrial firms in the kingdom.The programme provides an intricate blend of rigorous theoretical education and immersive practical training, aiming to develop a strong comprehension of the fundamental mechanical engineering principles, including solid mechanics, thermodynamics, fluid dynamics, mechanical design and structural analysis.However, theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient in this ever-evolving field. The programme also integrates a wide range of practical elements such as laboratory work, individual and group projects and industrial training period.

These elements enable students to apply the knowledge they acquire in the classroom to real-world contexts, enhancing their practical understanding and skills in mechanical engineering.Beyond theory and practice, the programme encourages innovation and critical thinking through class work and design projects.Students are tasked with solving complex engineering problems that require creative thinking and innovation.

This integrated approach of theoretical learning, practical training and innovative thinking ensures that students of the BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering programme are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the field.ASU-validated programmes are delivered by academics with international education and work experience linking theory to practice.The hiring of academic staff is done in collaboration with LSBU. In addition, there is an annual opportunity for students to visit London and spend time at LSBU through the Summer School programme.Companies in the region value graduates who have a deep understanding of the theoretical concepts and practical skills in mechanical engineering, and who can adapt to new and changing challenges.Graduates of ASU’s BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering programme can look forward to broad employment opportunities in Bahrain and the Gulf.

Mechanical engineering is a promising profession in the region, and demand will continue with technological advancements and economic growth.Enrolling in the programme at ASU prepares students to compete in this promising and growing market. Whether students aspire to work in the industry, pursue academic research or envision a future in engineering management, they will find themselves well-equipped to achieve their career goals after graduation from ASU.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).