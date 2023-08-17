Cairo: Ambassador Hossam Zaki, the Arab League assistant secretary-general, stressed the importance of enhancing Arab-Chinese cooperation, especially in the agricultural field.



This importance stems from the league’s keenness to achieve Arab food security and comes in light of the current challenges that threaten global food security, Zaki said in a Cairo meeting with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian.



Minister Tang presented China’s vision for developing the Arab-Chinese partnership in agriculture, given the role being played by the sector in achieving development and stability.