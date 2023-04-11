The annual salary increment for employees in Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries was approved after completing their annual job performance evaluation, reports Al- Anba daily quoting sources. Sources confirmed the increment will be disbursed along with the salaries for April before the Eid Al- Fitr holiday.

Sources revealed that based on the annual evaluation, the increment ranges from 2.5 percent minimum for those who obtained ‘very poor’ rating and maximum of nine percent for those who got ‘excellent‘ rating, as the case in previous years. Sources stated that the distribution of workers’ salary increment percentage based on performance are as follows: 15 percent of the total workers rated ‘excellent’, 70 percent rated ‘very good’ and 15 percent rated ‘good’ or lower.

