Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Leaders of Qatar and Kuw...
DIPLOMACY

Leaders of Qatar and Kuwait discuss mutual ties

via REUTERS
via REUTERS
via REUTERS

During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 21, 2024
QATARKUWAITDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a session of official talks with the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.
At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Amir of the State of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation, wishing the fraternal relations between the two countries further development and growth at various levels. His Highness voiced hopes that the visit would contribute to deepening the fraternal ties between the two countries, in a way that fulfil the two brotherly peoples' aspirations and interests.
For his part, the Amir of the State of Kuwait expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward to strengthening fraternal ties and cooperation relations, in a way that achieves common aspirations and the interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.
During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to bolster and develop them and exchanged views on the prospects for promoting joint Gulf action to enhance the regional security and stability, and on regional and international issues.
The talks were attended on Qatar's side by His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani; His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers.

On the Kuwaiti side, the talks were attended by Sheikh Ali Jarrah Sabah Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Fahad Al-Malik Al-Salman Al-Sabah, the Deputy Chief of the Kuwaiti National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salah Nasser Al-Ali Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Salem Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. A number of Their Excellencies members of the official accompanying delegation were also in attendance.

His Highness the Amir held a luncheon banquet in honor of the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation.

The Amir of the State of Kuwait was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

SECURITY

Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue

Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue
Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue
DEFENSE

French navy downs two more drones over Red Sea

French navy downs two more drones over Red Sea
French navy downs two more drones over Red Sea
AID

No 'plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March, its Lebanon head says

No 'plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March, its Lebanon head says
No 'plan B' once Palestinian aid agency funds end in March, its Lebanon head says
CONFLICT

'Dad, come back': Palestinians send radio messages to loved ones in Israeli jails

'Dad, come back': Palestinians send radio messages to loved ones in Israeli jails
'Dad, come back': Palestinians send radio messages to loved ones in Israeli jails
AID

Jordan, UK airdrop aid to field hospital in Gaza

Jordan, UK airdrop aid to field hospital in Gaza
Jordan, UK airdrop aid to field hospital in Gaza
CONFLICT

Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza developments at G20 meeting

Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza developments at G20 meeting
Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss Gaza developments at G20 meeting
MARITIME

Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea

Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea
Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea
CONFLICT

Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way

Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way
Israel strikes Gaza's Rafah as truce talks under way
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai’s off-plan sales tumble 70% by end of 2023 - CBRE

2.

UAE developer Nakheel unveils Bay Villas waterfront project on Dubai Islands

3.

VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry

4.

83% of businesses in GCC set to raise salary or pay bonus this year

5.

Saudi’s SABIC plans to bid for stake in Brazil’s petchem company: Report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatari-Bahraini Follow-up Committee conducts its fourth meeting in Manama

2

Official reception held for Kuwait Amir in Qatar

3

Kuwait Amir heads to Qatar on state visit

4

‘Kuwait-Qatar relations historic, based on unity of destiny’

5

Kuwait Amir's visit to Qatar bolsters decades-long partnership, ties

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TECHNOLOGY

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships
VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

LATEST VIDEO

EQUITIES

VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry

VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry
VIDEO: CEO of UAE’s Agthia Group talks M&A plans and outlook for the GCC’s F&B industry

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

AVIATION

Flydubai 2023 profit soars 75% to $572mln on rising passenger numbers

Flydubai 2023 profit soars 75% to $572mln on rising passenger numbers
Flydubai 2023 profit soars 75% to $572mln on rising passenger numbers
ACQUISITION

Abu Dhabi Mubadala Investment, other investors to buy remaining stake in US insurer

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi bids on renewables for 60% of its energy needs by 2035 - EWEC

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Chinese EV maker XPENG expands to UAE, wider Middle East

LATEST NEWS
1

Dubai: Trade is resilient, will find way despite Red Sea challenges, says DP World chairman

2

Gulf businesses eye 'double-digit exports growth' in 2024

3

Uber explores metro, bus bookings in partnership with India's ONDC - source

4

Houthis introduce 'submarine weapons' in attacks on vessels, say they will continue

5

Dubai's economy would grow by around 5% this year: Al Ghurair

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds