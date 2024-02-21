Leaders of Qatar and Kuwait discuss mutual ties

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a session of official talks with the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday.At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Amir of the State of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation, wishing the fraternal relations between the two countries further development and growth at various levels. His Highness voiced hopes that the visit would contribute to deepening the fraternal ties between the two countries, in a way that fulfil the two brotherly peoples' aspirations and interests.For his part, the Amir of the State of Kuwait expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward to strengthening fraternal ties and cooperation relations, in a way that achieves common aspirations and the interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to bolster and develop them and exchanged views on the prospects for promoting joint Gulf action to enhance the regional security and stability, and on regional and international issues.The talks were attended on Qatar's side by His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani; His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies ministers.On the Kuwaiti side, the talks were attended by Sheikh Ali Jarrah Sabah Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Fahad Al-Malik Al-Salman Al-Sabah, the Deputy Chief of the Kuwaiti National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salah Nasser Al-Ali Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Salem Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. A number of Their Excellencies members of the official accompanying delegation were also in attendance.His Highness the Amir held a luncheon banquet in honor of the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation.The Amir of the State of Kuwait was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.