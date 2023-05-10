DUBAI - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the international debut of "A Call From Space," a live call series hosted by Sultan AlNeyadi. From the International Space Station, in the State of Mauritius, in line with the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mauritius, aimed at supporting the space sector of the island nation

The fourth instalment of the live call series is scheduled to take place in Mauritius on 11th May at 3:00 PM UAE time.

The exclusive event has attracted nearly 400 guests, including students and space enthusiasts from across the city, who have already registered to attend.

"A Call From Space" is a unique roadshow that provides a rare opportunity for the public to connect with Sultan AlNeyadi, who will share his incredible journey from being a candidate of the UAE Astronaut Programme to his current role as a crew member on the International Space Station (ISS). This historic mission marks the longest Arab space mission to date, and attendees of the roadshow will have the chance to learn about Sultan's experiences and ask him questions about life in space.

Collaborative effort

Promoting space and STEM education for future generations, “A Call From Space” event encourages young minds to dream big and join the thriving space sector. Exemplifying the power of international collaboration and knowledge sharing in the space sector, the event builds upon the recent signing of an MoU between MBRSC, Space Mauritius, and the Ministry of Information Technology, Communications, and Innovation, covering cooperation to support the Mauritian space sector in the development of human resources and technical assistance.

As part of the MoU, MBRSC will cooperate in sending Mauritian payloads as part of the PHI-1 mission as well as conduct training for engineers. The MBRSC's PHI-1 is designed to provide a modular satellite platform that promotes innovation in the space technology sector and encourages collaboration among government entities, universities, and other organisations.

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.