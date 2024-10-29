Muscat – President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria arrived on a three-day state visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik led the welcoming party for the Algerian President. When the aircraft of President Tebboune touched down at Royal Airport, His Majesty the Sultan met the guest at the foot of the ramp, welcoming him and wishing him and his accompanying delegation a successful visit and a pleasant stay in Oman.

Alongside His Majesty the Sultan, President Tebboune was received by H H Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nu’mani, Minister of Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat (Head of Mission of Honour), Saif bin Nassir al Badaai, Ambassador of Oman to Algeria, Dr Mohammed Ali Boughazi, Ambassador of Algeria to Oman, and members of the mission of honour.

His Majesty the Sultan and the Algerian President then proceeded to the reception hall, passing between two rows of guard of honour of Royal Guard of Oman.

After a short stay, the motorcade of His Majesty the Sultan and his guest left the Royal Airport heading to Al Alam Palace guesthouse.

President Tebboune is accompanied by an official delegation comprising Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Laaziz Faid, Minister of Finance, Mohammed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mines, Kamal Badri, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mohamed Tarek Belaribi, Minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City, Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Trade and Exports Promotion, Fazia Dahleb, Minister of Environment and Renewable Energy, and Dr Mohammed Ali Boughazi, Ambassador of Algeria to Oman.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss areas of cooperation and partnership that serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples. They will also exchange views on regional and international matters, as well as review the impact of the current situation in a push for peaceful solutions to restore regional stability.

