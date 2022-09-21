Al Ain Zoo has announced a number of educational tours for all school students, applying innovative educational strategies in a variety of programmes and activities, In conjunction with the back-to-school season.

Designed specifically to enrich the curriculum for different school stages, the Zoo’s offerings include virtual educational tours via the Microsoft Teams platform where students are in video conferences with the Educational Officers.

The sessions include a guided virtual tour around the Zoo and the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre to explore the five different interactive exhibitions and the world's largest man-made safari. Teachers can also set up their own tours where they will be responsible for planning and organising an interesting and enjoyable educational journey for their students at the Zoo.

Innovative learning programmes designed to suit students from early childhood stages to high school are also offered by the Zoo. These are available in both Arabic and English, with educational tools that add value to the positive outcomes of the curricula of various subjects, therefore enriching students' knowledge and ability to learn.

Al Ain Zoo also offers an environmental research service that seeks to encourage supporting academic research for all students, as well as assisting researchers and facilitating visits to the research centre located at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, which houses a large environmental research library and the latest printed and electronic resources for students and researchers.

In addition, through various tours, the Zoo seeks to raise community awareness, especially in children and the youth, on wildlife and endangered species and the importance of preserving them. This encourages more people to support the Zoo’s efforts when it comes to nature and wildlife conservation.



