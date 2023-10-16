Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, on Monday, launched the second version of the AI-powered App named “Intakhib” (Elect), in the presence of Dr. Laila Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, and some other officials concerned with the electoral process.

The app will be used for e-voting during the upcoming Majlis A'Shura elections, which will be held on October 29.

The Ministry of Interior has said that there are 753,690 registered voters, including 362,844 women.

The newly- launched version featuring new AI-based technologies is set to serve people with visual and hearing impairments (deafness and blindness).

It simplifies voting steps in sign language for people with disabilities (deafness), and audio reading for people with disabilities (blindness).

In a statement, the Social Development Minister said, “We congratulate the Ministry of Interior and the partner agencies on launching the second version of the “Intakhib” application. With its new features, it has facilitated the task of people with disabilities to cast their votes. This is an achievement that is unique to the Sultanate.”

Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Technology and Information Technology for Communications, said the AI-powered App will give a comprehensive picture, statistically and graphically, of the electoral process.

