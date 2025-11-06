Muscat: In line with its commitment to institutional efficiency and digital transformation, the Social Protection Fund (SPF) in the Sultanate of Oman has announced a strategic partnership with Elevatus, a leading provider of AI-powered recruitment solutions in the region. This collaboration reflects SPF’s ongoing efforts to adopt smart recruitment technologies that respond to institutional needs and labor market dynamics, in alignment with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Through this partnership, the Social Protection Fund (SPF) will adopt Elevatus’ AI-powered recruitment solutions to streamline the entire recruitment process through the power of AI. With Elevatus, SPF can effortlessly create a fully branded career page in minutes—without any coding—and publish job opportunities across more than 2,000 global job boards with a single click. The platform’s advanced AI algorithms will automate the screening of thousands of CVs, while AI-powered video interviews will enable more accurate and efficient assessments of candidate fit. This powerful combination will accelerate the entire hiring process, allowing SPF to identify and hire top talent in record time.

Commenting on the partnership, the Director of Human Resources at the Social Protection Fund stated:"We highly value our meaningful collaboration with Elevatus. In line with our mission to ensure social protection and well-being, Elevatus’ innovative technologies will allow us to optimize and automate our recruitment process, and attract top talent capable of supporting our institutional goals."

From her side, Yara Burqan, CEO and Founder of Elevatus, said:

"Our partnership with the Social Protection Fund marks a significant step in supporting digital transformation and redefining recruitment standards in Oman. Our technologies go beyond automation—they empower institutions to identify qualified talent that aligns with their vision and mission in accordance with Oman Vision 2040." she added: "As a strategic partner of the Omani Society for Human Resources Management (OSHRM), Elevatus is committed to advancing digital transformation in recruitment by driving innovation and progress across the sector."

This partnership reinforces the Social Protection Fund’s dedication to adopting future-forward solutions that enhance operational efficiency, invest in national talent, and support sustainable social and economic development across the Sultanate. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in shaping the future of recruitment and training in Oman, paving the way for a more skilled and confident workforce.

