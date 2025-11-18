MUSCAT - Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the global cyber threat landscape, and cybersecurity experts in Oman are urging organisations to elevate their readiness as AI-powered attacks grow more sophisticated. This was the focus of a high-level panel discussion at the Cysec Oman Forum, where speakers examined how AI is reshaping both the nature of cyber risks and the strategies needed to counter them.

Panellists warned that AI now enables attackers to automate, accelerate, and mutate malicious activities in ways that traditional defence systems struggle to detect. Unlike conventional malware, which typically follows predictable patterns, AI-driven threats can constantly change signatures and behaviours to avoid detection. “AI allows threats to evolve on their own,” Yahya al Azri, an IT expert at Oman National Computer Emergency Readiness Team (OCERT) at the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, explained. “It becomes harder to identify, harder to isolate, and harder to stop unless we adopt AI-powered defence models ourselves.”

The session stressed that Oman must invest in next-generation intrusion detection systems, predictive analytics, and AI-supported defensive tools to stay ahead of emerging risks. These tools, speakers noted, are not optional additions — they are becoming essential components of modern infrastructure security. “We must use AI to fight AI,” Ahmed al Lawati, an information security specialist at Mala’a said, reflecting a sentiment widely shared across the discussion.

But the conversation expanded beyond technology. Experts underscored that cybersecurity readiness now requires equal attention to awareness, governance, and talent development. They pointed out that while coding and technical subjects are increasingly taught in Omani schools and universities, secure coding and digital awareness are not yet embedded in curricula. “If we want a cyber-resilient society, then cybersecurity must be part of our culture,” Hilal al Busaidi, a data centre expert, argued. “It cannot be limited to IT departments.”

The panel also highlighted the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, warning that this challenge is particularly pronounced in the Middle East. Oman’s strategic frameworks are strong, but execution requires a stable, well-trained workforce — something that remains difficult to secure as global demand rises. Al Yahya stressed that the solution lies in long-term investment. “It starts in the schools, continues in university, and must be supported by lifelong training,” he said. “Technology and regulation can be upgraded quickly, but developing people takes time.”

Panellists agreed that AI is forcing organisations to rethink their entire security posture. Traditional boundaries between conventional and unconventional threats are fading; phishing, fraud, identity spoofing, and infrastructure attacks are increasingly driven by machine-generated intelligence. At the same time, defenders require stronger analytics, better reporting mechanisms, and more agile response capabilities.

Despite the risks, experts described Oman as well-positioned to protect its infrastructure and economy. National strategies are in place, cross-border cooperation is expanding, and awareness at leadership level has improved substantially. What is now required is continuous adaptation and rapid deployment of AI-enabled defences.

As Shaikha al Mashaykhi, information security specialist at OCCI, concluded, “Oman has the right strategy. The next step is preparing for a world where AI shapes every threat we face — and every defence we build.”

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

