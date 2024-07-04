Muscat – Musandam Governor’s Office signed several agreements to develop social and development projects in collaboration with KR-Eshraqa Foundation on Wednesday.

The agreements are in various sectors, including education, health, sports and social development. The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam.

In an official statement, Mubarak bin Ali al Rahbi, head of Musandam Governor’s Office, said, “The agreements to support the education sector in the governorate include preparing a sports field in Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib School in Lima, equipping a multipurpose hall in Musandam Basic Education School, providing interactive screens for all schools in the wilayats of Khasab and Madha, and mobile electronic display screens for educational activities and events at the governorate’s Directorate of Education.”

In the health sector, agreements were signed to provide 97 medical devices of various types to six health units – Khasab Hospital, Bukha Hospital, Dibba Hospital, Khasab Health Complex, Lima Health Centre and Kumzar Health Centre.

In the social development sector, an agreement was signed to support the Al Wafa Centre for Rehabilitation of People with Disabilities in Khasab; implementation of the latest technology will benefit children with autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in its care.

Another agreement focused on developing the Omani Women’s Association in the governorate with provision of electronic devices and equipment.

In the social development sector, another agreement will see the provision of household items to needy families.

An agreement was also formalised to support entrepreneurship in collaboration with Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, including training entrepreneurs nominated by it.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

