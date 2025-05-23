ABU DHABI - EPointZero, the decarbonisation platform of 2PointZero, and International Resources Holding (IRH), a leading mine-to-market platform and subsidiary of 2PointZero, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance the full decarbonisation of IRH’s global mining operations.

The agreement was signed during 'Make it in the Emirates' by Mohamed Hesham, Group Chief Investment Officer of 2PointZero, and Ali AlRashdi, CEO of IRH. The signing was witnessed by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC); and Mariam Almheiri, 2PointZero’s Group CEO.

As part of the MoU, EPointZero and IRH will initially target Mopani Copper Mines, where IRH acquired a 51% stake in March 2024, a transaction that cemented IRH’s commitment to long-term growth and sustainable development in the mining and minerals space.

It also follows EPointZero’s landmark 1 GWh energy storage deal with UAE-based Enercap by Apex Energy, announced on 19 May 2025 at Make it in the Emirates. That transaction, among the largest of its kind globally, gives EPointZero immediate access to cutting-edge, non-chemical supercapacitor storage technology, positioning it to deploy advanced energy systems at scale across mining and industrial operations.

Mariam Almheiri commented, “Decarbonising legacy sectors requires more than capital, it takes alignment, execution, and a clear view of the future. This collaboration demonstrates how our dynamic value network enables exactly that, connecting capabilities across our portfolio to unlock real transformation. By aligning renewable energy, technology, and resources, we’re not only accelerating low-carbon mining, we’re advancing our mission to build smarter, more sustainable industrial systems for the future.”

Under the terms of the MoU, EPointZero and IRH will establish a dedicated joint taskforce to identify, assess, and implement decarbonization measures across IRH’s operations in Zambia, beginning with Mopani Copper Mines. This will include a holistic carbon baseline assessment that spans mining, smelting, logistics, and auxiliary services, providing the analytical foundation for a phased roadmap toward net-zero operations.

Ali AlRashdi commented, “Zambia is a strategic hub for IRH, and Mopani represents a cornerstone of our commitment to building a modern, competitive mining platform in Africa. This partnership reflects our mandate to integrate decarbonization into our operations from day one and set a new benchmark for sustainability in resource development.”

At the centre of this effort is 2PointZero’s dynamic value network, an ecosystem designed to connect capabilities across its portfolio and unlock cross-sector value creation. By linking IRH’s upstream mineral operations with EPointZero’s access to renewable energy, advanced storage infrastructure, and AI-driven analytics, the dynamic value network becomes the mechanism through which this partnership accelerates decarbonization, reduces system inefficiencies, and delivers scalable outcomes for Zambia and beyond.

The decarbonisation strategy will address not only energy consumption but also broader operational efficiencies, from electrifying fleet and machinery, to reducing waste and emissions across the production cycle, to embedding AI-driven tools for predictive resource management and real-time emissions monitoring.

The initial focus will be on integrating on-site renewable energy sources, optimising grid interactions, and introducing intelligent infrastructure that can adapt to demand fluctuations while minimising environmental impact. At the same time, both companies are exploring circular models for water reuse, waste minimisation, and sustainable sourcing.

These efforts are intended to align with Zambia’s long-term development, while setting a new benchmark for responsible mining in the region.