The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, part of ADNEC Group, announced its readiness to host the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Falconers Club, from 2nd to 8th September, under the theme "Sustainability & Heritage... A Reborn Aspiration".

Hosting ADIHEX at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on an area of 65,000 square metres reflects ADNEC Group’s advanced and modern facilities, technical capabilities, and safe internal equipment. It also highlights the capabilities of the Group’s staff to deliver the highest levels of support to ensure the success of this exceptional event.

ADNEC Group is committed to ensuring that the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and its facilities and infrastructure adhere to the best international specifications and standards. This is key for guaranteeing the comfort of visitors and exhibitors, in line with the continuous efforts to meet the aspirations of visitors and participants, to establish the position of Abu Dhabi as the capital of business tourism on the global and regional levels.

ADIHEX, the largest specialised event of its kind in the MENA region, offers a prestigious global platform for launching and promoting products, expanding companies’ business, finding distributors and partners, and promoting cultural heritage.

The event brings together thousands of falconry, hunting, and equestrian enthusiasts, as well as buyers, businessmen, and official figures from around the world. ADIHEX has a prominent position on ADNEC's agenda due to its substantial scale and strategic position within the sector.

The 20th edition of ADIHEX is expected to attract more than 1,200 exhibitors and brands, who will showcase their latest technologies, innovations and trends in falconry, hunting, and equestrianism. They will also utilise the platform to present their hunting and camping equipment, accessories, supplies, traditional and modern falconry and hunting tools and methods, and highlight the best hunting destinations in the world.

Visitors to the latest edition of ADIHEX will have the opportunity to take part in 200 activities and events that will be held at the venue, in addition to many specialised heritage, artistic, and cultural competitions, from which 64 awards will be given.