Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala, has signed an exclusive three-year partnership with Air Mauritius, the national airline of Mauritius, to deliver Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, and Charles Cartier, Chief Executive Officer of Air Mauritius, during the Farnborough International Airshow, in the presence of sand Group Chairman Amer Siddiqui.

Janahi said: "As the only independent MRO service centre for Rolls Royce’s Trent 700 engine platform in the world, we are proud to welcome Air Mauritius as our newest partner."

"This collaboration epitomises our commitment to not only expanding our global presence but also supporting the global aviation supply chain ecosystem from our home-base in Abu Dhabi," he stated.

On the deal, Cartier said: "Our steadfast commitment is to uphold the highest standards of safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our Airbus A330 fleet across our international routes spanning the Indian Ocean region, Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia, whilst enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty."

A major global player, Sanad spearheads Mubadala’s strategic investments in key technologies and capabilities across the international aerospace markets.

Its combined business portfolio encompasses Sanad Aerotech, the specialist aircraft engine MRO business; Sanad Powertech, the energy and industrial sector MRO provider; and Sanad Capital, the aviation focused asset leasing and financial solutions entity.

