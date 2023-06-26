The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that surface parking and the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the Eid Al-Adha holidays, starting from Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 until Friday, June 30th, 2023.

Customers Happiness Centres across the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, but customers may continue to apply for ITC's services online or by calling the Service Support Centre on 800850.

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge until 7:59 AM on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. Parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the Eid holiday.

The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and to avoid behaviors that would hinder traffic flow. Drivers should park properly in the designated parking areas and refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.

The Darb toll gate system will also be free of charge during the holiday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM).

Public buses will operate according to their regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday. The ITC has also coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services.

Abu Dhabi Express and the "Abu Dhabi Link" bus services will operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM during Eid Al-Adha holiday.

For more information on the ITC's services during the Eid Al-Adha holidays, please visit the ITC website or call the Service Support Centre on 800850.