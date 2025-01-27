RIYADH — There has been a remarkable positive development in the performance of courts in Saudi Arabia during the year 2024 featuring a radical electronic transformation.

According to the statistical figures released by the Ministry of Justice, the number of judicial sessions held during the last year reached more than 2.3 million sessions, 98 percent of which were held remotely via the electronic litigation service. The average sessions for a closed case reached two sessions, and this marks an increase of 33 percent over the previous year of 2023.

The judicial system in Saudi Arabia witnessed a radical transformation after the Ministry of Justice launched the remote electronic litigation service and developed the procedures associated with it. This contributed significantly to shortening the life of the case, accelerating the process of adjudicating cases, and achieving prompt justice.

The development of the remote litigation service covered all litigation procedures stipulated in the regulations that can be applied electronically, such as exchanging notes, submitting documents and papers, holding an electronic pleading session and pleading remotely via video communication, pronouncing the judgment, receiving a copy of the judgment, and appeal against the verdict before the higher court.

The remote litigation service maintains all judicial guarantees in accordance with governance that ensures the achievement of these guarantees, and the fulfillment of the right to defense by enabling the parties to view all that is presented in the case, including notes and documents submitted during the session or when preparing and confronting the parties with them.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Justice is keen to invest modern technologies in developing the services provided to beneficiaries, and facilitating electronic litigation procedures. It has launched the Najiz platform, which includes four portals for individuals, businesses, lawyers, and government agencies, which provide more than 160 services that spare beneficiaries from visiting judicial facilities.

