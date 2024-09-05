Oman places great emphasis on harnessing ICT for development, recognising its role in building smart societies

The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) recently conducted a survey assessing access to and use of information and communication technology (ICT) among families and individuals in the Sultanate of Oman.

The survey provided several key indicators that reflect the extent to which Omani households and individuals engage with ICT and possess essential tools.

The survey's findings revealed that 68 per cent of individuals aged 18 and older use a desktop or laptop computer.

Additionally, 83 per cent of individuals utilise the Internet for electronic financial transactions, such as paying electricity bills or making other online payments. Notably, 98 per cent of Omani households have access to the Internet, although there has been an 11 per cent decline in the ownership of desktop or laptop computers among household members.

Oman places great emphasis on harnessing ICT for development, recognising its role in building smart societies and advancing to the next generation of infrastructure. The ICT sector is seen as a vital component in creating job opportunities for the younger generation and enhancing overall societal development.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology plays a central role in formulating and implementing e-government strategies in Oman.

Its mission is to enhance public sector efficiency through modern technology and foster a digitally-driven society.

The growing global focus on providing government services that improve citizens' well-being, save time, and reduce administrative burdens aligns with Oman's e-government initiatives. These services are delivered through multiple channels, ensuring that citizens remain the primary focus.

Oman's ICT sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, with increased Internet usage for research, work, and accessing information and services among families and individuals.

The data from this survey is instrumental in shaping policies aimed at further developing the ICT sector to meet the needs of Omani families and individuals.

Additionally, these findings contribute to updating Oman's standing in international databases such as those maintained by the United Nations and the International Telecommunication Union, thereby showcasing the nation's progress in information technology and boosting its ranking in global reports.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).