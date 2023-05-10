The Spanish ambassador to Kuwait, HE Miguel Moro Aguilar, disclosed 7,200 visas were issued by the embassy in Kuwait to visit Spain, from the beginning of this year until last April, reports Al-Qabas daily. The Spanish envoy said the consular section of the embassy in Kuwait usually issues about 25,000 visas annually.

This, he said, confirms the increasing demand by Kuwaitis and expats to travel to Spain. He indicated tens of thousands of Kuwaitis visit Spain every year, and some own real estate, especially in the south of the country, which he said had received in the past few years nearly 90 million people, making it the second country in the world in terms of numbers of tourists.

On the other hand, Aguilar announced that two Spaniards, playing guitar and violin, will perform at the Kuwait National Library, on May 14, in cooperation with the National Council for Culture Arts and Letters. The ambassador added that many young people in Kuwait are learning the Spanish language, adding: “We want to encourage more people to start learning Spanish, as this will be a very important investment in the relations between our two countries.”

