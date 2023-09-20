Kuwait Airways has confirmed that flight delays, which are sometimes beyond the company’s control, are typically caused by technical issues, both before and after a flight, as well as malfunctions occurring at external stations due to factors like bird infestations and flat tires. Additionally, the lack of alternative solutions contributes to these delays. It’s worth noting that delays in take-off on one day can have a cascading effect on subsequent flights.

This response came from the Minister of Finance, Fahd Al-Jarallah, in reply to a parliamentary query posed by Representative Saad Al-Khanfour. He clarified that during the months of June, July, and August, 418 passengers were compensated for flight delays, and no fines were imposed on the company for these delays. Furthermore, in response to a question from Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf, Al-Jarallah explained that some Kuwait Airways employees were not included in the financial increase approved for those transitioning from “regulation” to “contractual” employment due to their lack of interest in continuing with the company or not meeting the experience requirements for supervisory positions. He mentioned that only one employee filed a grievance, which was denied because the employee did not meet the eligibility criteria for a pay increase.

